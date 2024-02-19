Half Year 2024 SG Fleet Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

Robbie Blau SG Fleet Group Limited-CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on what is a very busy reporting day today. My name is Robbie Blau, I'm the CEO SG Fleet. With me today is Kevin Wundram, our CFO. As usual, I'll refer to the slide numbers as I go through the presentation.



If you could please turn to slide 3 for a quick overview of the period. I'm delighted to report that the acceleration we experienced towards the end of the previous period across our markets and channels has carried on into the first-half of the 2024 financial year, combined with some improvements in supply. This has meant to be our now increasingly able to benefit from a long uninterrupted sequence of financial periods with strong order growth.



The consequence of that has been growth in all revenue lines in our business, with the exception of the anticipated reduction in net vehicle risk income. In fact, the increase in revenue generated by the strong deliveries more than offset the adjustments in end-of-lease disposal income in this period is again strong evidence of the natural