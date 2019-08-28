Full Year 2019 Shine Corporate Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Corporate Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our full year results presentation.



My name is Simon Morrison. Can I introduce our team? Firstly, speaking with me today, our CFO, Ravin Raj. Ravin is a highly experienced public company CFO, having spent more than 20 years at Watpac here in Brisbane. Prior to that, started his career at Touche Ross Accountants.



Can I also introduce John George, Head of Investor Relations. John is a Former Director and Executive of Shine and knows our company very well. I'm the Managing Director of Shine. I've been with the company for 31 years.



If we move to Slide #6. Very quickly, by way of overview, most people know our company pretty well.



We are broken into now 10 brands,