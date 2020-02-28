Feb 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shine Corporate Ltd FY '20 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Simon Morrison, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Corporate Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Ashley. Welcome, everyone. Our apologies for the late start. A couple of technical issues at our end. Can I start by introducing our team? Firstly, our CFO, Ravin Raj. Ravin is a well-credentialed, long-standing public company CFO, of more than 2 decades, notably a long tenure at Watpac, and has been now with Shine for 3.5 years. John George, Head of Investor Relations. John himself, a former director of Shine and former executive of Shine. And he is a director of other ASX-listed companies. I'm the MD and CEO of the company. I've been with Shine for 32 years, spent about half of that as a litigator and the other half in various management roles.
So we'll go straight to Slide 6, the overview of the
Half Year 2020 Shine Corporate Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...