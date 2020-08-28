Full Year 2020 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shine Justice Limited FY '20 Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Simon Morrison, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Ari, and welcome, everyone, to Shine Justice FY '20 Results. May I just introduce our team for this morning. Firstly, Ravin Raj, the company's CFO. Ravin is a chartered accountant by training, came out of Touche Ross, a very experienced public company CFO, having been the CFO at Watpac Limited for many years. John George, Head of Investor Relations, John himself a former director of Shine and a former executive at Shine, former roles at ASIC and currently himself a director of the publicly listed companies. I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Shine. I've been with the company 32 years, firstly -- or for many years as a litigation lawyer in most areas, and then the more recent part of my career in management.



So