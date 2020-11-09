Shine Justice Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Graham John Bradley - Shine Justice Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's Graham Bradley. I'm the Chairman of Directors at Shine, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shine Justice Limited.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having regard to government and health authority directions and advice, including the travel and gathering restrictions, the company decided this year to hold the AGM as a virtual event. It's a first for us. This approach is in line with temporary modifications to the law and current regulatory guidelines. So welcome to our virtual AGM.



Let me start by saying, as we celebrate NAIDOC week across Australia, I wish to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which we join this meeting and the Aboriginal and Torres