Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shine Justice Limited's Annual General Meeting.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Bradley, Chairman of Shine Justice. Please go ahead.
Graham John Bradley - Shine Justice Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's Graham Bradley. I'm the Chairman of Directors at Shine, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shine Justice Limited.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having regard to government and health authority directions and advice, including the travel and gathering restrictions, the company decided this year to hold the AGM as a virtual event. It's a first for us. This approach is in line with temporary modifications to the law and current regulatory guidelines. So welcome to our virtual AGM.
Let me start by saying, as we celebrate NAIDOC week across Australia, I wish to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which we join this meeting and the Aboriginal and Torres
Shine Justice Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...