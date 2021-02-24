Half Year 2021 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shine Justice Limited FY '21 Half Year Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Simon Morrison, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the half year results for FY '21 for Shine Justice Limited. Can I start by introducing our team. Speaking with me today is our CFO, Ravin Raj. Ravin is a very experienced public company CFO, was CFO at Watpac for more than 20 years. John George, our Head of Investor Relations. John is a former director and executive of Shine Justice and sits on other public company boards and a former employee of ASIC. Can I also introduce our General Counsel and Company Secretary, Annette O'Hara. Annette is a very experienced corporate and governance lawyer of more than 20 years standing. I'm the MD and CEO of Shine. I've been with the company 33 years as a litigator in most of the areas we practice in and in the