Shine Justice Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shine Justice Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graham Bradley, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Graham John Bradley - Shine Justice Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As Chairman of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shine Justice Limited. This is our ninth Annual General Meeting since the company listed on the stock exchange.



Due to the COVID pandemic and having regard to government and health authority directions and advice, including travel and gathering restrictions, the company has decided this year to hold the AGM as a virtual event.



Before starting, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands from which we join this meeting and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in today's meeting. I pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Thank you all for taking time to attend today's meeting and