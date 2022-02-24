Half Year 2022 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for the Shine Justice FY '22 Half Year Results. We have some new people on the call, so I'll introduce our team with us today.



Speaking with me is Ravin Raj, our CFO. Ravin is a chartered accountant by training, came out of Touche Ross, now known as Deloitte, has more than 20 years' experience as the public company CFO. And most of that tenure, he was the CFO at Watpac, a large publicly listed construction company. Annette O'Hara, our company Secretary, (inaudible) Council. Annette came out of Corrs Chambers Westgarth, one of the more experienced corporate lawyers in Queensland and has occupied this role for many years. John George, our Head of Investor Relations.