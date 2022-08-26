Full Year 2022 Shine Justice Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Simon Michael Morrison - Shine Justice Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the FY '22 results for Shine Justice. Can I start by introducing our team? Speaking with me today is our CFO, Ravin Raj. Ravin is a very experienced public company CFO, was CFO of the enlisted company Watpac for more than 20 years, does tremendous job with us. With us also is our Company Secretary and General Counsel, Annette O'Hara. I'm pleased to advise that Annette was awarded the Company Secretary of the Year at the Australian Law Awards a couple of weeks ago, so a great testament to Annette. And then our Head of Investor Relations, John George. John is a former executive and Director of the company, sits on other listed Boards, including Yellow Brick Holdings. I'm the Managing Director