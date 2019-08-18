Aug 18, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 18, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Deven Billimoria

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director

* Timothy Looi

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Swaffer;Taylor Collison Limited;Portfolio Manager;Analyst

* Paul Buys

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director

* Phillip Chippindale

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Ross Barrows

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Head of Emerging Growth Research, Director and Emerging Growth Analyst

* Scott Murdoch

Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Scott Lyndon Hudson

MST Marquee - Senior Research Analyst



Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup half year results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now