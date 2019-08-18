Aug 18, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 18, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Deven Billimoria
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director
* Timothy Looi
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Swaffer;Taylor Collison Limited;Portfolio Manager;Analyst
* Paul Buys
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director
* Phillip Chippindale
Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
* Ross Barrows
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Head of Emerging Growth Research, Director and Emerging Growth Analyst
* Scott Murdoch
Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Scott Lyndon Hudson
MST Marquee - Senior Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup half year results briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now
Half Year 2019 Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 18, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...