May 10, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Carapiet -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Smartgroup Corporation Limited. I am Michael Carapiet, Chair of the Smartgroup Board.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here today.



It is now 11:00 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting. I've been advised by the company's secretary that a quorum is present, and so I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



The notice of meeting was given to shareholders and lodged with the ASX on 6 April 2023. I propose to take the notice as read.



This year's AGM has been convened as a physical meeting only rather than hybrid meetings that we have had for the last 3 years. We're also providing a video webcast of the meeting for shareholders, who prefer to view the proceedings of the meeting remotely, and I welcome all of our shareholders, who are now logged on