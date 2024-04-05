Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO, Financial) President and CEO Todd Nelson sold 17,670 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $17.71 per share, resulting in a total value of $313,046.70. Perdoceo Education Corp is an educational services company that provides a variety of degree and non-degree programs through its online platforms and campuses. The company operates through its subsidiaries, offering programs in fields such as health sciences, business, criminal justice, information technology, and engineering. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 466,953 shares of Perdoceo Education Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 22 insider sells. On the valuation front, Perdoceo Education Corp's shares were trading at $17.71 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.152 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.05, which is below the industry median of 20.06 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.39, with a GF Value of $12.72, indicating that Perdoceo Education Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.