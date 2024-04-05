Martine Rothblatt, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), has sold 29,125 shares of the company on March 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 452,425 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 54 insider sells for United Therapeutics Corp.

On the day of the sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $239.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.811 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.58, which is lower than the industry median of 29.435 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $239.05 and a GF Value of $271.17, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for United Therapeutics Corp indicates a consistent pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

Investors and analysts often examine insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the value of the company's stock.

