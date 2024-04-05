Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD Sells Shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Director ZERBE ROBERT L MD has sold 3,278 shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $51.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $169,091.46.

Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of cell therapies for patients with serious diseases and conditions. The company's product portfolio includes treatments for cartilage defects in the knee and severe burns, as well as other medical conditions that can benefit from cell therapy.

Over the past year, ZERBE ROBERT L MD has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 21,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 23 insider sells recorded and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) were trading at $51.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.516 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.25, suggesting that Vericel Corp (VCEL, Financial) is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the recent insider sell and the stock's valuation status, investors may want to monitor the company's performance and insider activity for further insights into Vericel Corp's financial health and future prospects.

