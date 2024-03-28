On March 28, 2024, Jeffrey Dimodica, President of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $20.28 per share, which resulted in a total value of $2,028,000.

Starwood Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt investments, as well as commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 230,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but four insider sells for the company.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc were trading at $20.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.381 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.00, which is above the industry median of 17.485 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $20.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.11, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The recent insider transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, investors are encouraged to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.