Insider Sell: COO Erik Hellum Sells 12,847 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

59 minutes ago
Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial), a company specializing in creating and distributing original entertainment, music, and lifestyle content, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On March 28, 2024, Chief Operating Officer of Local Media, Erik Hellum, sold 12,847 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.95 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $140,674.65.

The insider, Erik Hellum, has a history of selling shares in the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 140,412 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells for Townsquare Media Inc.

On the day of the sale, Townsquare Media Inc's shares were trading at $10.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $204.17 million. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is Fairly Valued. The GF Value, which stands at $11.40, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor that accounts for the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Townsquare Media Inc, providing investors with a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual guide to the stock's valuation, comparing the current share price to the calculated GF Value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions may be influenced by various factors and do not always necessarily indicate a bearish sentiment.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial health of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

