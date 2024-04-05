Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS, Financial), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company on March 27, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The insider, Jennifer Jarrett, has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 196,515 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The recent sell by the insider contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where insider transactions for Arcus Biosciences Inc have consisted of 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc were trading at $17.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.715 billion. This trading price positions the stock at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $18.15.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, the GF Value includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sell by COO Jennifer Jarrett may be of interest to stakeholders following Arcus Biosciences Inc.

