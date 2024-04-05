Nuvalent Inc (NUVL, Financial), a company specializing in the development of precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Deborah Miller sold 22,000 shares of the company on March 28, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 83,578 shares of Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) and has not made any insider purchases. The recent sale by the insider was executed at a stock price of $75.2, valuing the transaction at $1,654,400. Following this transaction, Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion. The insider transaction history for Nuvalent Inc (NUVL) over the past year indicates a trend of insider sales, with a total of 37 recorded insider sells and no insider buys during the same period. The data provided reflects the transactions of the insider and does not necessarily indicate the company's performance or insider's view on the company's future prospects. Investors often consider insider selling and buying patterns as part of their analysis, but it is important to look at the overall context and not to rely solely on such transactions when making investment decisions.

