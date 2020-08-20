Full Year 2020 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Skellerup Holdings Limited FY '20 Results Call. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to David Mair, CEO; and Graham Leaming, CFO. Please go ahead.



David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Obviously, at this [meeting] is Graham Leaming and myself. I'll refer to the slide page numbers. So I'll begin on Slide 1, Page 1.



So first of all, the Skellerup key points for FY '20. Obviously, you've all seen the results, an NPAT of $29.1 million. I think that's a fantastic result really due to the efforts of our team around the world. I'm really impressed with how well they've done to sustain our business through some pretty tough times. So I think it shows not only the resilience and the talent of some of our leaders, but also the people working there, but also, we'll come back to it later, our business model and our strategy. So I think it's been a very, very good result, and I'm pleased for the teams.



Of course, the Agri Division has had a very good result,