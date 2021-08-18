Full Year 2021 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. I hope everyone can see and hear me okay. I'm going to begin. Good morning, and welcome to our FY '21 results webinar. As you can probably see, we're having a slight technical issue. This is the first time we've done that, but hopefully, you can all see and hear me okay and you can see the first slide of the PowerPoint presentation that I'll be going through soon.



I would like to begin by saying I'm extremely proud of the leaders throughout the Skellerup group and humbled by the extraordinary performance of the team, all the Skellerup people, in satisfying our customers through quite a tough year. And it's been a great result for all our staff and our shareholders.



The overall growth in earnings is broad-based, and that's very satisfying, of course. It's an outcome of our focus on working closely with key customers. As an organization, I believe we are learning and getting better at applying our knowledge of material science and combining that with our understanding of tooling and process, and in that