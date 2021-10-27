Skellerup Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Coutts - Skellerup Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. I'm Liz Coutts, Chair of Skellerup Holdings Limited. Thank you for joining us for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Skellerup Holdings Limited, albeit in different circumstances to how we normally convene. The Notice of Meeting and 2021 Annual Report have been circulated and made available to all shareholders. You can also access these at any time via our website. Today's meeting is being held online via the Computershare online meeting platform. If you were here, congratulations, you successfully negotiated entry.



To begin, I would like to introduce your Board. First, Alan Isaac, John Strowger, David Cushing and Paul Shearer join us virtually. David Mair, Director and CEO; and Graham Leaming, CFO, are with me here in Auckland (inaudible). Also, in virtual attendance are representatives of our auditors, Ernst & Young, including our lead audit partner, Simon O'Connor and (inaudible). Finally, a number of our leaders across the Skellerup Group have also joined online.