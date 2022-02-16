Half Year 2022 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Looking forward to presenting the half year '22 results to everyone today. So just before we get started, we'll have -- we'll give an explanation of how you can ask questions. So we'd prefer a few questions at the end. I'll just hand over to Graham. So Graham Leaming, CFO, obviously, is here helping me present today. Graham, how are we going to deal with questions?



Graham R. Leaming - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CFO



Yes. I think what we'll do, I've got everyone muted at the moment. If you can just put a note in the chat that you'd like to ask a question. You don't need to detail your question on the chat, and then we'll just unmute you in sequence and you can ask your question, and hopefully, we'll give you a good response.



David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



So I'll wait. It's 9:59, I'll give another 30 seconds and then we'll get started. So first of all, I appreciate your interest