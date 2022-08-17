Full Year 2022 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Good morning, everyone. As usual, I have Graham Leaming assisting me with the presentation of the FY '22 results. So we'll get into it. I hope everyone can see the screen. We'd like to start by just taking a longer-term view of the results. Then we'll get into the specific FY '22 results.
Graham R. Leaming - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CFO
Could everyone just please check that they have their microphones on mute. We're trying to mute everyone, but there's a little bit of feedback. So everyone, could you please check your microphones are on mute. And then as I noted in the chat, if people have got questions at the end of the presentation, they could either raise their hand or send a note via the chat, and we'll take them in sequence and unmute you at that time.
David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. So thank you, Graham. So first of all, of course, it's fantastic to have another record
