Skellerup Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Coutts - Skellerup Holdings Limited - Former Independent Chairman



Welcome and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders. I am Elizabeth Coutts, Chair of Skellerup Holdings Limited, and thank you for joining us today. We are delighted that we can meet both in person with those of you able to be present, and by video with shareholders joining online.



This is the 21st Annual Meeting of Skellerup Holdings Limited. I recall the first annual meeting following Skellerup listing under the Skellmax name. It has been a sheer pleasure to serve as a Director and more recently as Chair over the past 21 years. The notice of meeting and the 2022 annual report has been circulated and made available to all shareholders. You can also access these at any time via our website. As noted, today's meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting here at Eden Park and online via the Computershare online meeting platform. If you are online, congratulations, you've successfully navigated entry.



Before we commence the formal business, I should advise that those present in the event of