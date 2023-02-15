Feb 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Obviously, I'm David Mair, the CEO and Managing Director of Skellerup and on my left, your right is Graham Leaming, CFO.
Thank you for your time today. First of all, just to reassure everyone, compared to all the other issues that are floating around New Zealand at the moment, all our staff in Auckland, in particular, are safe, and all of their sites are secure. So it's a good result. I'm going to go through the results, and then we'll have some questions at the end. (Operator Instructions) So I think it's just easier if we do it that way. And I should check first since I can see you, [Jenny], can you hear me clearly? Yes, just hold your thumb up; there you go, well done. Thank you.
I just want to make sure everyone can hear, we had some technical issues the last time. Okay, let's get into it. So look, first of all, obviously, it's been a tricky period over the last couple of years. So from my point of view, it's very pleasing to announce another record Group EBIT. And if you move on to
Half Year 2023 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...