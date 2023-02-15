Half Year 2023 Skellerup Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

David William Mair - Skellerup Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Obviously, I'm David Mair, the CEO and Managing Director of Skellerup and on my left, your right is Graham Leaming, CFO.



Thank you for your time today. First of all, just to reassure everyone, compared to all the other issues that are floating around New Zealand at the moment, all our staff in Auckland, in particular, are safe, and all of their sites are secure. So it's a good result. I'm going to go through the results, and then we'll have some questions at the end. (Operator Instructions) So I think it's just easier if we do it that way. And I should check first since I can see you, [Jenny], can you hear me clearly? Yes, just hold your thumb up; there you go, well done. Thank you.



I just want to make sure everyone can hear, we had some technical issues the last time. Okay, let's get into it. So look, first of all, obviously, it's been a tricky period over the last couple of years. So from my point of view, it's very pleasing to announce another record Group EBIT. And if you move on to