Serko Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 02:00AM GMT

Claudia Batten - Serko Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



(foreign language) and good afternoon. My name is Claudia Batten and I am the Chair of Serko. Today, we are very pleased to welcome you to Serko's 2021 annual meeting, which is being held over a wholly virtual meeting now due to Auckland being put into Level 4 lockdown last night. We thank shareholders who are wishing to attend in person for their understanding and stayed for joining us online. While inevitable, it is concerning to now have the Delta variant in the community, within New Zealand, and we'll be monitoring the situation closely.



I can see online that we have a strong attendance, and I'm pleased to see so many shareholders joining us today. You will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. I'll provide you with further instructions as we progress. If you encounter any issues, please refer to the online portal guide or you can phone the help line on (0800) 200-220. We will be using some slides during the meeting. You'll be able to see these and follow along, and they will also be made available on