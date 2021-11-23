Half Year 2022 Serko Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Darrin John Grafton - Serko Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to today's results presentation. My name is Darrin Grafton, I'm Serko's CEO, and I'd like to officially welcome Shane Sampson, Serko's new CFO, who joined us last month. Today, we are presenting our interim results for the period ending 30 September 2021, and launching a capital raise of up to $85 million via $75 million placement and a $10 million offer for retail investors.



If we move through to Slide 5 is the tectonic shifts of the business travel landscape settle through the pandemic. We believe there will be only a handful of significant market players who will have an outsized opportunity through the recovery. Serko is positioning itself to be one of these global standing players. Today, we're announcing a capital raise to enable us to capture