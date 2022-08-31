Serko Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Claudia Batten - Serko Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairperson



(presentation)



(foreign language) Kia ora. Good afternoon. My name is Claudia Batten. I am the Chair of Serko. I'm pleased to see so many shareholders join us today, and I am delighted to be here in person. As you will have seen from the video, at Serko, we believe in the power of being face-to-face. And for the first time in 3 years, we are able to welcome many of you in person. And of course, we also welcome those shareholders joining online.



Some housekeeping matters before we start. For those shareholders and proxy holders who are attending the meeting in person and who are entitled to vote, you should have received a voting card when you registered upon arrival at the meeting. If you have not received a voting card, please go to the Link Market Services registration desk, where their representatives are able to assist you. Please turn your mobile phones to silent. If there is an emergency and we need to leave the venue, please do so through the marked exits, which are here, you can see I've been on a plane too