Superloop Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Bevan Slattery - Superloop Limited - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Bevan Slattery, Chairman of your company, Superloop. Thank you for joining us at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the company. I'm looking forward to engaging with you during the course of today's meeting.



It is now 12:00 PM, Brisbane time, the nominated time for this AGM. I've been advised by our company secretary that a quorum is present, and so, I'm pleased to declare our 2021 AGM open.



The meeting is being held in a fully virtual format due to the circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including government restrictions on gatherings. We hope that holding a virtual meeting assist in keeping everyone safe and encourage greater participation and engagement among our shareholders.



I'd now like to introduce my fellow Directors, who are joining us today from various locations. From Sydney, Paul Tyler, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Drew Kelton, Non-Executive Director; Vivian Stewart, Non-Executive Director; and Stephanie Lai, Non