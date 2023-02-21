Half Year 2023 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO, MD



Thanks very much. So welcome, everyone, to Superloop's first-half results for FY '23. I'm Paul Tyler, CEO, and I have Luke Oxenham here with me, our CFO.



So first half of FY '23 was an action packed and a very eventful half for the company. So we have a lot to cover in this earnings call. So we'll jump straight into it.



We're on slide 3 in the deck. Just touch on the first-half results here. So we start with the revenue and we're in the final year of our three-year turnaround of the business. And I think you'd -- it's fair to say, you'll see that the progress is evident right across the company.



So on revenue, we were able to deliver well above market revenue growth, off the back of a strong momentum in all three of our operating segments. So in our consumer segment, our business segment, and our wholesale segment, it's very encouraging that the growth has been evident across all three.



Customer acquisition momentum continues to accelerate. And that 32 -- approximately 32% increase in the topline wasn't just M&A funded. We