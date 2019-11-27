Nov 27, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Graeme Roderick Milne - Synlait Milk Limited - Independent Chairman
Right. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's 1:00 as the noted time. So a very warm welcome to Synlait Milk Limited's Annual General Meeting for 2019 reporting on the FY '19 year.
So my name is Graeme Milne. I'm the -- I've got the privilege of being the Chairman of the Synlait Board. Special mention to those shareholders that are joining us via the webcast. So here -- just a warning for everybody here, whatever you say is going to go outside the room immediately through the webcast to those people that are watching.
So firstly, a quick summary of our agenda today and then some introductions. So I'll speak first, and then I'll hand over to our CEO, Leon Clement. And then we'll move to the formal business of the meeting after question time. And there are 4 resolutions for you to consider today as set out in the notice of meeting. There'll be plenty of opportunity for questions, and we look forward to hosting you afterwards for a cup of tea.
So I'd like to introduce the Board. From right to left, so John
Synlait Milk Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 27, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...