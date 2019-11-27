Synlait Milk Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Graeme Roderick Milne - Synlait Milk Limited - Independent Chairman



Right. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's 1:00 as the noted time. So a very warm welcome to Synlait Milk Limited's Annual General Meeting for 2019 reporting on the FY '19 year.



So my name is Graeme Milne. I'm the -- I've got the privilege of being the Chairman of the Synlait Board. Special mention to those shareholders that are joining us via the webcast. So here -- just a warning for everybody here, whatever you say is going to go outside the room immediately through the webcast to those people that are watching.



So firstly, a quick summary of our agenda today and then some introductions. So I'll speak first, and then I'll hand over to our CEO, Leon Clement. And then we'll move to the formal business of the meeting after question time. And there are 4 resolutions for you to consider today as set out in the notice of meeting. There'll be plenty of opportunity for questions, and we look forward to hosting you afterwards for a cup of tea.



So I'd like to introduce the Board. From right to left, so John