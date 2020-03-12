Mar 12, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Leon Clement - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us on this conference call about the Synlait and Dairyworks acquisition that I'm going to take you through a little bit today. We appreciate that this might perhaps provide some of you a little bit of a respite from the uncertainty and gloom that's surrounding markets out there at the moment. So we really appreciate you taking the time to join us.



Sitting next to me today is the CEO of Dairyworks, Tim Carter. I'm also joined by our CFO for Synlait, Nigel Greenwood; and Hannah Lynch is in the room, who heads our Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations for us.



So look, the purpose of today's call is to step you through the rationale for why Synlait has seen real value in this acquisition. We're going to give you a little bit more detail