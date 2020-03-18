Half Year 2020 Synlait Milk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Synlait Half Year 2020 Results Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Leon Clement, CEO. Please go ahead.



Leon Clement - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the Synlait half year results investor presentation. I'm joined here this morning by Nigel Greenwood, our CFO; and Hanne Lunch, who looks after Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations for us. We've just loaded up quite a detailed pack, which we think is really important, this is some good context for Synlait, given the current both environment that we're in globally and the direction of travel of our business and the mode that we're in. So there's a lot of detail in here. We encourage you to work through it. We won't be able to cover all of the slides today. However, we'll work through some of the more salient points and ensure the key takeaways are understood. Open up for questions and then pick up with many of you in our subsequent sessions.



Our agenda today