Full Year 2020 Synlait Milk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Synlait Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Leon Clement, CEO. Please go ahead.



Leon Clement - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



Well, a very good morning to everybody, and welcome to the Synlait Milk Full Year Investor Call for the months -- 12 months ended 31st of July 2020.



I'm joined here today by our relatively new Chief Financial Officer, Angela Dixon; and our Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Hannah Lynch.



Great to connect with you all again. I know many of you are dialing in from across the Tasman and Australia as well as around New Zealand, so thanks to everybody for joining the call today.



Just in terms of flow, I'm going to provide a high-level update on level result and the achievements to date. I'll then hand over to Angela, who will step us through the financials in more detail, and then I'll come back with a summary of our achievements and the outlook statement. We should