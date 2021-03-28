Half Year 2021 Synlait Milk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Hannah Lynch - Synlait Milk Limited - Corporate Affairs Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Synlait Milk's Half Year Results Conference Call.



My name Hannah Lynch, and I am the Corporate Affairs Manager here at Synlait.



I'm joined in the room here today by Leon Clement, our CEO; and Angela Dixon, our CFO. There'll be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation from Leon and Angela, but if your question is not answered, please feel free to follow up with me directly after the call.



I'll now hand over to Leon.



Leon Clement - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



(foreign language) and welcome to Synlait's interim investor results presentation for the financial year for FY '21. Thank you very much for joining this morning.



For those of you that have read forward in the presentation or had a look at our guidance, you will see that we are signaling an outlook of broadly breakeven for the full year FY '21. Today is an opportunity for us to have a good look at the result for the first half but also to help