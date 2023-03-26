Half Year 2023 Synlait Milk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Hannah Lynch -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Synlait Milk Limited's Half Year Results Conference Call. My name is Hannah Lynch, I'm the Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs here at Synlait. I'll shortly hand you over to our CEO, Grant Watson; and our CFO, Robert Stowell, who will provide a short overview presentation of today's results. We'll then open the line for Q&A. (Operator Instructions) If you have any follow-ups after the call, please feel free to reach out to me directly. Over to you, Grant.



Grant Watson - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



Thank you, Hannah, and again, welcome to our half year results and investor presentation. In terms of the key takeaways from our update today. There are 5. The first is that our two-year recovery will now take up to 3 years. And while underlying momentum is lifting in the business, the recovery will take longer than planned. The second is the operational stability and cost challenges have impacted performance. There's been a range of economic and climatic factors that have impacted the stability of Synlait's daily