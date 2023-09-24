Full Year 2023 Synlait Milk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 24, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Hannah Lynch -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Synlait's Full Year Results Conference Call.



I'm Hannah Lynch, the Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs.



And today, I'm joined by our CEO, Grant Watson; and our CFO, Rob Stowell. Grant and Rob will provide a short update based on the investor presentation which we released to market this morning. We'll then open for Q&A. (Operator Instructions) And we're happy, of course, to take any follow-ups following today's conference call.



I'll now hand over to Grant, followed by Rob.



Grant Watson - Synlait Milk Limited - CEO



(foreign language). Good morning. And again, welcome to Synlait's full year results investor presentation.



FY '23 was an extremely challenging financial year with a poor financial result delivered, driven primarily by a reduction in consumer demand and formula force majeure event impacts, ERP go-live impacts and inflationary cost pressures across the business. In saying this, I'm pleased to report we launched our Joyhana UHT foodservice whipping cream into the