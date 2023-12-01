Dec 01, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Hannah Lynch - Synlait Milk Limited - Corporate Affairs Manager
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. I am Hannah Lynch, Synlait, Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs. Before our acting chair Paul McGilvary opens today's meeting. I will cover off several housekeeping points. Annual Meeting is being held here in person at [Dun sandal] and online. For those of you who have joined us in person today, welcome.
Before we start here are several health and safety reminders. You can place the personal declaration on entry to our site today. If you feel unwell at all during your visits, please let your Synlait host know immediately. The nearest evacuation point is on the loan, which is through the doors to my left or you're right. If we need to evacuate, the alarm will sound continuous and the annual meeting will base the spenders. Please follow the directions of your Synlait host to meet on the [loan].
Thirdly, if you are planning to join us for afternoon, tea, following the meeting, a reminder that food can only be consumed in Nescafe area. And finally, remember that sunlight is, of
Synlait Milk Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
