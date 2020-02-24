Feb 24, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



25th of February 2020



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Julian Cook, the Chief Executive Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Julian Cook - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the 2019 full year results announcement. Look, as per normal, it will be myself and Scott Scoullar, our deputy CEO and CFO who will be speaking today. Look, we'll move relatively quickly through this pack to allow for -- to ask questions at the end. So if we move to Page 4. Look, I think overall, looking at the results for last year, we're pretty pleased with how the business has tracked, we're continuing to see a pickup of some of momentum around the group when you look out longer term and in terms of looking at the land bank and the growth potential for the business.



Key highlights. At the