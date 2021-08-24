Aug 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Scott Grady Scoullar - Summerset Group Holdings Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to our 2021 half year results call. My name is Scott Scoullar. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Summerset's CEO. Today, you'll be hearing from me; Will Wright, our new CFO; and Tania Smith, our Head of Finance. Will started with us on the 7th of July. Will was previously the CFO for the Building Products division of Fletchers. He was also spending time as CFO in their Residential Housing division as well. So Will obviously brings a lot of good, relevant development and construction knowledge and (inaudible) of Fletchers, was an associate director of Bancorp. Tania, you all know pretty well, she's been acting CFO for the last 6