Jul 21, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT
Adrian Floate - Spenda Limited - MD & Executive Director
Guys, my name's Adrian Floate. I'm a Managing Director and CEO of Spenda, also one of its founders from [my sims]. Spenda is a technology business. We're a solution provider. And we certainly encapsulate everything that is about next-generation payment lending.
We have a fantastic team. And we have an application which is relevant to any organization that needs to make or take a payment. And obviously, our focus is around rolling out our platform through our Node-to-Spoke strategy and monetizing the, if you like, payment events that are attached to invoices and transactions that we either originate within our software solutions or, alternatively, integrate into our platform. And I'll unpack that a little bit more for you in a moment.
Next, please. So to gives you a sense of it, I suppose, let's just talk to maybe our competitive advantage and trying to understand that a little bit. So we're not a software company. We're not a payments company. We're not a lending company in the classic sense of any of the above.
Spenda Ltd at Micro/Small Cap “Hidden Gems” Webinar Transcript
