Spenda Ltd Investor webinar Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Adrian Floate - Spenda Limited - Managing & Executive Director



Welcome to the first webinar for 2024. Hope you all had a great Christmas break. Well, now it seems like a million light years ago for me. So looking forward to giving you this update. And then at the end, Corrie will join, and we'll take some Q&A.



So obviously, December quarter was a massive call for us in pharma wise and just the cash receipts, I suppose the big things for us were completion of DSD, the subsequent completion of capital investments, massive thing for us was adding the AirPlus capability with our new card blended finance products.



And obviously, we had a fantastic December in terms of revenue, which were thrilled with -- so we start 2024, pretty excited, pretty buoyant and with a very clear eye on where we're going.



So as far as the, interesting thing to note from this slide is without kind of repeating everything. Obviously, we're well funded, so cash on hand at the end of December was six plus the Capricorn investments are certainly sitting on significant cash and believe we're