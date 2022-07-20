Q4 2022 SRG Global Ltd Market Update Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

David Macgeorge - SRG Global(Australia)Ltd-Managing Director



I'd certainly firstly like to welcome everyone to the call today. Today is a really positive day for the company and it's all around giving our investors a market update on how we're performing and where we're going. But before I get into the highlights of today, I really want to acknowledge our people, there will be a lot of our people on this call listening in today and today's really off the back of their performance and achievement.



One thing that they've really done in the last 12 months is step up and really live and breathe what we stand for as a business, live for the challenge, smarter together, never give up, and have each other's backs. And I think what you're seeing today is clear evidence of our people living and breathing what we stand for and what I'm really talking about there is culture.



And to me, in business, it's not about the best widget or the smartest strategy. It's having the right people and the right culture to deliver and then it's having the focus