Half Year 2023 SRG Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

David Macgeorge - SRG Global Limited - MD & Director



Thanks, Harmony. And I'd first like to welcome everyone to the cohorts. I'm conscious it's a very busy time of year for all of us, and there's quite a bit of information to get through.



Just before I start, I really like to acknowledge our people. I know it's been a terrific six-month period for SRG Global. You've done amazing job. You really living and breathing what we stand for.



We've lived for the challenge, smash together, never give up, and have each other's backs. I'm incredibly proud of all the efforts of our pipeline that we many -- off and on this call today. And I thank you and I really acknowledge for the hard work that you've done over the period.



I'm going to break the presentation down into two halves. I'll first go through the half-year results, and then we'll move on to the acquisition of ALS Asset Care in the second half of the presentation.



I always like to start with a bit about us as we move to slide 2, particularly those that are newer to the story. Who are we? We're a diversified