Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
David MacGeorge - SRG Global Limited - MD
Thanks, Zack. Firstly, I'd like to welcome everyone to the call this morning for our FY23 full-year results presentation. I think as you may have already seen, it has been a terrific year for the business. And I really like to acknowledge all our people at SRG Global with many on this call this morning and have really stepped up again in the last 12 months and really lived and breathed what we stand for as a business, live for the challenge, smarter together, never give up, and have each other's backs. And I really want to acknowledge everyone, and thank you for all your efforts over the last 12 months.
As we move to slide 2, I'd like to start with a bit about us, who we are, and what we stand for. We are a diversified industrial services company. And I think you can really see the diverse nature of what we do, and what we do is bring an engineering mindset to deliver critical services across the entire asset life cycle of engineer, construct, and sustain. I'll break that down (technical difficulty)
I want to talk about engineering mindset. It's
Full Year 2023 SRG Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...