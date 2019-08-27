Full Year 2019 Servcorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Alfred George Moufarrige - Servcorp Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
I guess it's me. I guess not. For you?
Unidentified Company Representative -
No. No, it's you.
Alfred George Moufarrige - Servcorp Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Me.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Question, 2 questions from the shareholder for when -- after you've done your talk.
Alfred George Moufarrige - Servcorp Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Question to start with. Am I thinking about exiting the U.S.? Good day. Mark, how are you? No, I'm not. That's very simple. And do I think we'll expand in Europe? That's possible. I mean our expansion in Germany was successful. But the new locations that we opened, which were Germany, new one in Osaka, one in Tokyo, and a big one in Saudi have all been highly successful. All of those, of course, are on or ahead of budget. And while they may have lost about the amount we
