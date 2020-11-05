Servcorp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Mark Anthony James Vaile - Servcorp Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mark Vaile, and I'm Servcorp's Chairman. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome members and other interested parties to the 21st Annual General Meeting of Servcorp Limited.



Although we are not able to meet in person, I'm pleased that we have been able to meet online to update you on your company, conduct formal business and answer your questions. Those of us in the same room are practicing appropriate social distancing, in line with government health guidelines.



I'd like to remind all those present that this is a public meeting. Members will be given ample opportunity to ask questions or make comments using the online platform, and I ask that any questions be confined to matters of relevance for a meeting of this nature.



As it is now 4:30 p.m. and the Company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, I formally declare the meeting open. In addition to those participants online, a high proportion of the holders of the issued capital are