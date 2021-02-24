Half Year 2021 Servcorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Anton Clowes - Servcorp Limited - CFO



Yes. Right. So can we just flip, Jason, next slide, next slide, next slide. So first half performance, pretty good, I think, given the context of the pandemic we're in. Underlying free cash, down 14%, $30 million, which, again, pretty strong given the environment. Revenue and other income, down 22%. Like-for-like revenue, down 14%.



We've seen -- definitely, we've seen some FX headwinds. So on a constant currency basis, revenue -- like-for-like revenue is down 11%. Underlying net profit, down 10%. And I think supporting the strong cash flow generation, we're still paying a dividend of $0.09 for the interim.



Strong balance sheet still, $90 million at the half, 31 December, over $100 million in cash currently. So I think that's, again, reflective of our tight cost control, which we've been very proactive since the start of COVID in March, April last year.



Underlying free cash, 155% of underlying net profit. That's going to support maintenance capital programs, which was quite small, I think, in the first half. I think we only spent about $800