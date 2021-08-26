Full Year 2021 Servcorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Alfred George Moufarrige - Servcorp Limited - Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon. I'm Alfred Moufarrige, Servcorp's Chief Executive. Welcome. So we are going to share the financial results. We've all seen the full year '21 financial presentation. I'll quickly run through it and then will give you a report on where we think it's all going, after disclaimer.
Underlying free cash, we've got $49.9 million. Somebody could have chucked in an extra $100,000, but I guess, hopefully, we'll do that next year.
Cash balance, well, the balance is at $97 million. If you -- in constant currency terms, they are up a little. So it's not too bad. Cash balance is currently in excess of $110 million. It's about right. Keep on going guys.
Underlying net profit, up to (inaudible)%, well, keep going.
Balance sheet, our balance sheet has been adversely affected by the strong Aussie dollar. So it doesn't make any difference anyway to our operations, keep going. Underlying performance, all pretty clear.
Revenues dropped. It's pretty interesting when you look at
