Full Year 2019 Shaver Shop Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Cameron Fox - Shaver Shop Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Shaver Shop's Full Year Results Conference Call.



In terms of agenda, I'll quickly outline some of the financial highlights for FY 2019 before handing you to Larry, who will take you through the results in more detail. We'll then revisit our progress against key growth initiatives before wrapping up with a trading update and our views about this coming financial year.



So now on the second slide, Shaver Shop's trading performance rebounded very strongly in the second half. The strength of our brands and business model as well as the strides we've taken as an omnichannel retailer was evident over this period as we delivered a number of very strong promotional campaigns,